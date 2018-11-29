Wigan cancer survivor opens charity's new superstore

A brave cancer survivor helped to open a new charity superstore dedicated to saving lives.

Daniel Anders, who was brought up in Ashton, was a special guest at the official opening of Greater Manchester’s first Cancer Research UK superstore in Salford.

Daniel Anders in the Cancer Research UK superstore that he helped to open

The former Cansfield High School pupil had just finished training to be an events manager in 2012 when he found a lump on his neck.

He immediately booked an appointment with his GP who monitored the lump for a couple of weeks.

Daniel, who lost his grandparents to cancer, had a strong feeling something was seriously wrong and was relieved to be referred to hospital for tests.

An ultrasound and biopsy revealed he was suffering from Hodgkin lymphoma.

Daniel Anders, left, opened the shop with fellow cancer survivors Joshua Johns and Carolyn Hall

Daniel underwent four courses of chemotherapy and two weeks of radiotherapy treatment.

He made a good recovery and became director of his own home care agency in Cheshire.

Daniel was given the all-clear in July last year.

He recently celebrated his 30th birthday by throwing a circus-themed bash and raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Daniel moved to Salford Quays a few years ago but his mum Gaynor Denaro still lives in Garswood,

He said: “Even though I knew in my own body that I had something serious I couldn’t quite take it in when they told me. I can’t remember anything else the doctors said, other than the word cancer. It was a surreal experience.

“But in a way I think it’s worse for the people around you. Mum was with me when the consultant broke the news and after we got out of his office she just burst into tears.

“Having cancer is a really scary path to go down. I was only 23 at the time and it did cross my mind that I could die. But mostly I just got my head down and concentrated on getting through the treatment.

“I was just so thrilled to have come through the other side and to now be running my own business and feeling so well. Getting the all-clear last year was a joyous moment.

“Supporting the new superstore is great fun. It’s only around the corner from my flat, so I will be popping in again to pick up a bargain.”

Daniel joined forces with Joshua Johns, from Salford, and Carolyn Hall, from Bury, who have also overcome cancer, to cut the ribbon at the new shop.

The superstore, which at 6,000 square feet is the biggest Cancer Research UK store in the North West and more than five times the size of one of the charity’s traditional shops, has a huge selection of items at discount prices.

All profits from the shop will go towards funding Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work to help more people survive the disease.