Concern for missing Wigan pensioner
Police say they are concerned about a pensioner missing from his home in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
6 hours ago - 1 min read
George Newton, 77, was last seen on Burnvale, Winstanley at 5.15am on Saturday.
He is described as a white male, with grey hair with black flecks and glasses.
He was wearing a blue coat, black woolly hat and black trousers. He does not have tattoos but has a scab on the back of his left hand.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 999, quoting log 1067-14012023.