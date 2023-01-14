News you can trust since 1853
Concern for missing Wigan pensioner

Police say they are concerned about a pensioner missing from his home in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
6 hours ago - 1 min read

George Newton, 77, was last seen on Burnvale, Winstanley at 5.15am on Saturday.

He is described as a white male, with grey hair with black flecks and glasses.

He was wearing a blue coat, black woolly hat and black trousers. He does not have tattoos but has a scab on the back of his left hand.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 999, quoting log 1067-14012023.

George Newton
Wigan