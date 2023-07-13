Concern for safety of woman at Wigan borough station sparks big emergency response
A large emergency services response was reported after a concern for the safety of a woman.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene at Atherton station.
A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 10:45am yesterday (Wednesday, 12 July) Greater Manchester Police were called to concerns for welfare of a woman at Atherton Railway Station.
“Colleagues from NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) also attended and the 32-year-old woman was brought to safety by specialist officers and negotiators.
“No injuries were reported at the scene.”