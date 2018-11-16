Concern grows for missing schoolgirl

Police are growing concerned for a missing teenager.

Jasmine Dunnett, 15, was last seen at an address on Tarlswood, Skelmersdale, at about 5.10pm on Tuesday, November 13th.

She is white, with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black coat with a fur and white trainers.

A police spokesman said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jasmine as she hasn’t been seen for several days now. I would urge anyone who has anyone information about where she could be to get in touch. I would also ask Jasmine herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1320 of November 13th.