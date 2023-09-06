Concern raised over e-bikes possibly ‘bursting into flames’ in Wigan high rise flats

Watch more videos on Shots!

A total of 126 fires nationally with some fatalities have come as a result of e-bike batteries overheating, the Housing Advisory Panel heard. The committee meeting in the town hall considered whether to ban e-bikes from council-owned high rise flats due to the potential fire risk.

Tom Dalton, a tenant representative and e-bike rider, claimed that it is only the illegally modified bikes that are causing a problem.

E-bikes are increasingly popular

He stated that these bikes help people, including himself, get around easier as they aid mobility. Coun John Harding explained that it was the process charging the bike batteries that is causing the problem.

“People get the original and then go on social media and buy non-branded lithium battery packs and they are the problem and bursting into flames,” said Coun Harding, speaking from experience as a former firefighter. “It is almost impossible to put out those fires.

“I think you’re right in terms of outright banning them and whether it is practical. In my opinion it is not practical.

“The bikes are usually left in common areas. I think managing it is very difficult.

“My concern is when someone is on the floor with several other flats on it and charges an e-bike in a common area. People always think, with fire, it will never happen to them, but it does.”

Officer Bill Benbow highlighted the difficulty in differentiating between illegally modified e-bikes and regular e-bikes. There was unanimous agreement across the panel that they should not ban these bikes from social housing properties as a result of not being able to enforce it.