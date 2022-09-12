Concerns grow for man last seen getting on a train in Wigan
Fears are growing for a man last seen boarding a train in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:01 am
Last seen at 9.33am on Thursday September 8, the passenger referred to by police only as Vibhor, boarded a service from Wigan North Western station which, they believe may have taken him to the Wareham area of Dorset.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, light-coloured trousers and a light blue jacket while carrying a rucksack and suitcase.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 0161 856 7194.