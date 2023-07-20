News you can trust since 1853
Concerns grow for missing Wigan man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Wigan man.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Jul 2023

The man – named only as Craig by police – was last seen near Bramblewood, towards Castle Hill Road in Hindley, at 9.50am on Thursday.

Craig is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim/medium build, with short light brown hair.

Craig was last seen near Bramblewood, towards Castle Hill Road in Hindley
He was last seen wearing a plain light grey hooded top with the hood up and shorts, possibly black ones.

Anyone with information about Craig's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7165.

