A couple in their 40s miraculously escaped without injury when the the container – described by firefighters as the same size as a pop can – detonated at the home in Castle Hill Road, Hindley, at 8.30pm on Thursday March 24.

Such was the force of the blast that it blew through the living room wall causing a wardrobe in the adjoining bedroom to collapse forward onto the bed.

All other supporting walls in the first floor flat were also dislodged.

Exerior of flats on Castle Hill Road, Hindley, - the scene of an explosion.

Wigan Council building inspectors were called and said that while supporting walls were sound, it was not safe for the couple to stay there for the time being because of the condition of the partition walls.

While neither of the victims was physically hurt, the woman was taken to hospital with breathing difficulties as a precaution. It is understood that an underlying medical condition was triggered or worsened by the shock and distress of the incident.

Despite the damage to the apartment caused by the butane explosion, Hindley fire station watch manager Mark Anderson said that there was little or no fire damage caused.

Firefighters say there was virtually no fire damage

He said: “We got the call simply to say a smoke alarm had gone off.

"En route more info came in and when we got there it was quite a mess. All the walls had been dislodged.”

The couple are now absent but a neighbour, who was was looking after their dog, said: "I heard a loud bang and thought someone had fallen.

"Two minutes later I heard loud voices and then the fire service and ambulance arrived.”

Castle Hill Road, Hindley