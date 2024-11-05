A Wigan man has been hit with a 10-year restraining order after admitting to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Craig Walsh had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge relating to a named woman between August and April, but on his latest appearance at Bolton Crown Court he changed his plea.

The court heard that he would send abusive and threatening text messages and messages stating he would kill himself if she left him.

The Scholes 39-year-old had also denied twice assaulting her to inflict actual bodily harm, wrecking her £1,400 television and also damaging her phone and the prosecution offered no evidence supporting those charges.