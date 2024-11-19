Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20-year-old has denied menacing someone with a blade.

Jamie Baron, of Spruce Road, Beech Hill, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to a single charge of threatening a named male with a knife on July 14 last year and that in doing so caused his victim to fear for his safety.

He was remanded on bail, conditional that he have no contact with the complainant, until a trial takes place at the same court on June 10 next year.