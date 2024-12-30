2026 trial date set for Leigh man facing three assault charges
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A provisional trial date has been set for a Wigan borough 45-year-old accused of attacking a woman three times in the space of weeks.
Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, appeared before a judge at Bolton Crown Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15.
He has yet to enter any pleas but a trial was nonetheless scheduled for September 2 2026.
Pemberton's next date in court, however, is on January 22 2025.