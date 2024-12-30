Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A provisional trial date has been set for a Wigan borough 45-year-old accused of attacking a woman three times in the space of weeks.

Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, appeared before a judge at Bolton Crown Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15.

He has yet to enter any pleas but a trial was nonetheless scheduled for September 2 2026.

Pemberton's next date in court, however, is on January 22 2025.