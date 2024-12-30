2026 trial date set for Leigh man facing three assault charges

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A provisional trial date has been set for a Wigan borough 45-year-old accused of attacking a woman three times in the space of weeks.

Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, appeared before a judge at Bolton Crown Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15.

He has yet to enter any pleas but a trial was nonetheless scheduled for September 2 2026.

Pemberton's next date in court, however, is on January 22 2025.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice