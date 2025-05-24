51-year-old Wiganer admits to stealing woman's knickers
A Wigan man has admitted to stealing a woman's underwear.
Jeffrey Mather, 51, of Boyswell House in Scholes, stood before local justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £10 pair of knickers on April 11 this year.
A restraining order preventing any contact with his victim was imposed for more than two years.
Mather must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £279.