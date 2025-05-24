51-year-old Wiganer admits to stealing woman's knickers

By Charles Graham
Published 24th May 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan man has admitted to stealing a woman's underwear.

Jeffrey Mather, 51, of Boyswell House in Scholes, stood before local justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £10 pair of knickers on April 11 this year.

A restraining order preventing any contact with his victim was imposed for more than two years.

Mather must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £279.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice