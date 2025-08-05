Breaching a restraining order has landed a Wigan 39-year-old a 40-week prison sentence.

Alan Cooney, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to contacting a woman and entering a street on July 29 which he had been forbidden from doing so by a Manchester City magistrates order imposed five years ago.

This is not the first time Cooney has been imprisoned for an order breach and justices said they were locking him up for longer this time because of his "flagrant disregard for court orders" and because the offence had been committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.