A serial Leigh shoplifter with a partiality for spirits and especially whiskey is awaiting his fate.

Jack Mountford-Holding, 22, of Wigan Road in Atherton, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to no fewer than 21 charges, several relating to Leigh's Asda and Atherton Tesco.

The hearing was told that he stole numerous bottles of Jack Daniels and two of pink gin on thieving sprees at the supermarket between December 21 last year and January 1 this year.

He pleaded guilty to these offences along with assaulting a named male at Asda on that final date, theft of two more gin bottles from Atherton Aldi in April 2022, a bail breach on January 13 this year and cocaine possession on April 29.

Jack Mountford-Holding admitted to more than 20 offences when he appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates

A further raft of charges were then put to him involving more recent offences, including the theft of more alcohol, plus e-cigarettes, baby milk and confectionary between early May and late July this year, with Asda, Tesco and Home Bargains all targeted.

Mountford-Holding was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on October 23 at the same court.