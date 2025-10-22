A convicted Wigan voyeur is now awaiting sentence after confessing to stalking
An upskirting voyeur from Wigan has now admitted to stalking.
Johnny Gentle, also known as Kyle Furlong, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to stalking a named female without causing fear or distress between August 6 and October 2 and also to smashing a window at her home on the night of September 15 and 16.
He was remanded into custody until sentencing at the same court on October 31.
Last year Gentle was jailed for using his phone to film up a schoolgirl's skirt at Wigan bus station and a woman's skirt at the Tesco hypermarket.