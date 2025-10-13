A Leigh couple have admitted letting her ailing dog suffer for two months.

Kelly Foster, 44, and Paul Foster, 53, both of Okell Grove, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a black and white male shih-tzu called Jack in that between April 17 and June 17 this year they failed to seek veterinary help for the pet who was suffering from a skin, ear and teeth diseases and an eye condition.