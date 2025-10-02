A Leigh woman has admitted to neglecting her French bulldog which was found in a poor state and undernourished

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
A Leigh woman has admitted to neglecting her pet dog.

Amanda Lee, 38, of Bow Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a French bulldog-type dog called Shadow in February and March last year by failing to act on her poor bodily condition and weight loss.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and Lee will learn her fate on December 2.

Meanwhile 34-year-old David Lee, of Glebe Street in Leigh, pleaded not guilty to the same charge and one of failing to provide adequate care and supervision to the animal.

His case was adjourned until April 7 next year when a trial is due to take place.

