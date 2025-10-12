A Wigan man has denied committing three rapes - but will have to wait until 2028 before he can contest the charges.

Slavi Slavov, 38, of Meadow Street in Springfield, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to sexually attacking a woman three times between November 1 2021 and April 30 2024.

Due to record court backlogs, his trial has been scheduled to begin on January 4 2028 while a case management hearing is set to take place on January 22 next year.

Before then Slavov is on unconditional bail.