Magistrates have imposed a closure order on a Wigan home that has become a focal point for police complaints.

For the next three months 111 Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, can only be occupied or visited by its resident and authorised other parties including the emergency services.

Anyone breaching the order can themselves be prosecuted.

A number of people have appeared in court over the last year for flouting closure orders which are issued under the 2014 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

Punishments commonly involve fines.