A notorious Wigan troublespot home has been hit with a closure order yet again.

Magistrates approved the continued restrictions on 2 Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, because they heard it was still a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints.

It means that only the resident and other authorised people, including the emergency services, can attend the address.

Anyone breaching the order can face criminal prosecution.

A number of people have been fined for illegally attending closure order-hit homes.

The Jasmine Road address was first made the subject of an order in 2023.