Arrest warrant for suspected Wigan drugs dealer
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan borough man accused of drug dealing.
Wayne Seddon, of Norfolk Road, Atherton, had been due to appear before local justices to face charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between June 1 2020 and July 17 2022 and to possessing criminal property (namely cash) and perverting the course of justice on July 16 2022.
But he failed to attend the hearing and so the bench handed out a warrant for his arrest by police.