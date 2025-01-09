Arrest warrant for Wigan attacker and McDonald's vandal
Police have been tasked with tracking down a Wigan 29-year-old who admits attacking a woman and putting through a window at McDonald's but failed to turn up at court for sentencing.
Stephen Davenport, of Atherton Road in Hindley, had previously appeared before local justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named woman by beating and causing criminal damage at a borough takeaway on April 29 last year and had also admitted to breaching bail in September.
But after his failure to attend his sentencing hearing, magistrates issued an arrest warrant.