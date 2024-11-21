Arrest warrant for Wigan borough carjacking accused
Police are hunting for a Wigan borough 53-year-old carjacking suspect who failed to turn up for a court hearing.
Peter Hall, of Alderley Lane, Leigh, was due to appear before local justices charged with the aggravated taking of a Range Rover Vogue near his home on September and driving it without insurance.
But after his no-show, the bench issued an arrest warrant.