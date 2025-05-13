A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man wanted for dangerous driving.

Liam Hickey, 36, of Troutbeck Rise, Pemberton, has been charged with driving a Citroen Berlingo dangerously last October 30 on City Road, Kitt Green, doing so without a licence or insurance, failing to stop for police and driving while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

But he failed to attend a hearing before Wigan justices and so they tasked police with arresting him and bringing him to court.