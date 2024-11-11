An arrest warrant has been issued for a 55-year-old has accused of arson and failing to save a cat trapped inside the Wigan house he had just torched.

Seiriea Mancinne White, of Westwell Street in Leigh is charged with deliberately setting fire to a council house in Glebe Road, Standish on January 16 this year and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal by not letting the pet out when he knew it would come to harm.

He had been due to make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having not yet entered any pleas, but he failed to turn up so the judge issued a warrant to police ordering his arrest.