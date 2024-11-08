Arrest warrants issued after Wigan pair convicted over messages
Two people who failed to attend court were convicted in their absence of sending threatening or offensive messages.
Amy Roper, 29, and Jamie Ellison, 34, both of Wilson Avenue, Gidlow, were due to stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
Roper had previously pleaded not guilty to sending threatening messages to two people on May 2 last year, while Ellison had denied sending a message that was grossly offensive or indecent on the same date.
They did not attend court for the hearing, so it went ahead in their absence and they were both found guilty.
Warrants for their arrests have now been issued by magistrates.