A 60-year-old has been accused of putting lives at risk by trying to burn his own flat down.

Peter Rosbotham is charged with arson with intent to endanger life by setting fire to his council home in Linney Square in Scholes, on March 21.

He faces an alternative charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered but has yet to enter a plea to either.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where Rosbotham is due to make a first appearance on April 28, before which he has been remanded into custody.