A Wigan 37-year-old who admitted assault and harassment has been given a community punishment.

Thomas Rigby, also known as Kristensen, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown had previously pleaded not guilty to stalking, causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and had yet to plead to strangulation and harassment charges.

But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he admitted to the harassment and assault by beating and the prosecution dropped the stalking and strangulation charges.

And at the latest hearing the ABH charge, whcih Rigby had continued to deny, was allowed to lie on file.

He was ordered to complete a Making Better Choices programme and complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Three-year restraining orders also prevent any contact with two named people.