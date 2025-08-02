Atherton man accused of child sexual offences
A 32-year-old Atherton man is facing paedophilia charges.
Michael Readett, of Douglas Street, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court accused of attempting to incite a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and attempted sexual communication with a girl under 16.
Both offences are alleged to have taken place between September and November 2023.
He will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on September 1 and until then conditional bail has been granted.