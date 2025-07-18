Atherton man denies drug supplying charges
A Wigan borough 31-year-old has denied producing and supplying drugs.
Daniel Buckley, of Mealhouse Court, Atherton, was in the dock at Bolton Crown Court Court to plead not guilty to charges of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis and also the supply of cocaine between September 8 2021 and April 4 2021.
He also denied being in possession of criminal property - namely more than £5,000 on April 4 2021.
A trial date of June 24 next year, with a case management hearing on December 8.
Buckley is on bail until then.