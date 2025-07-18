A Wigan borough 31-year-old has denied producing and supplying drugs.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Daniel Buckley, of Mealhouse Court, Atherton, was in the dock at Bolton Crown Court Court to plead not guilty to charges of being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis and also the supply of cocaine between September 8 2021 and April 4 2021.