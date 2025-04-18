Atherton motorist was three times over the drink-drive limit
A Wigan borough motorist has received a community punishment and road ban after he was caught three times over the drink-drive limit.
Kaspars Mednis, 34, of Blake Avenue, Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to admit giving a reading of 242mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.
This was after police had stopped his Dacia Duster on Aldford Drive, Atherton, on July 31 last year.
Mednis was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities and the bench also imposed a road ban of 25 months which can be reduced to 25 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
He must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £199.