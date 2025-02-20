A Wigan borough 45-year-old is awaiting sentence after admitting he attacked a woman.

Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, had previously appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15 last year.

In his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to one of the charges and the prosecution offered no evidence for the other two.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place on April 1.