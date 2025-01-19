Attempted murder trial involving Wigan borough men delayed until next year

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An attempted murder trial involving men from Wigan borough has been put back.

Tyler Harrison, 20, from Golborne, and 21-year-old Jacob Humphreys, from Atherton, are co-accused of trying to kill an adult male in Salford on May 26 last year along with James Gregory, 20, from Little Hulton.

They have already appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to the charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrison also denies charges of section 18 wounding, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

The attempted murder trial was to have taken place at Manchester Crown Court this November but it has now been postponed until June 2026The attempted murder trial was to have taken place at Manchester Crown Court this November but it has now been postponed until June 2026
The attempted murder trial was to have taken place at Manchester Crown Court this November but it has now been postponed until June 2026

Also in the dock has been 66-year-old Julie Harrison, from Swinton who is facing three charges of conspiring to supply cocaine, four of conspiring to supply class B substances and one of possessing criminal property.

Their trial had been scheduled to begin in November this year, but it has now been postponed until June 1 2026.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice