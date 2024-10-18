August 2026 trial date set for Wigan borough man charged with assault

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
A provisional 2026 trial date has been set for a man accused of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ben Norcross, 29, of Holly Grove, Leigh, is alleged to have attacked Ntando Ndlovu on August 27 last year.

He has not yet entered a plea. But on his first appearance Bolton Crown Court a trial date of August 10 2026 was fixed in case he denies the charge.

A pre-trial preparation hearing will take place on November 4 before which Norcross is on unconditional bail.

