Baby death: Wigan accused bids to get case thrown out

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
A Leigh man charged with killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park is bidding to have the charge dropped.

Flaviu Naghi has previously appeared before Swansea Crown Court, accused of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen from Leigh by dangerous driving.

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

Sophia Kelemanplaceholder image
Sophia Keleman

Naghi, 35, of Irvine Street in Leigh, is also charged with driving without insurance or a licence and cannabis possession.

But his defence team have lodged an application to have all of the charges against him dropped.

There was to have been a hearing this month but the prosecution requested an extension to prepare the case against the application and this was granted by the judge.

A new hearing date was fixed for April 11.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice