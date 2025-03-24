Baby death: Wigan accused bids to get case thrown out
Flaviu Naghi has previously appeared before Swansea Crown Court, accused of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen from Leigh by dangerous driving.
Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.
She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.
Naghi, 35, of Irvine Street in Leigh, is also charged with driving without insurance or a licence and cannabis possession.
But his defence team have lodged an application to have all of the charges against him dropped.
There was to have been a hearing this month but the prosecution requested an extension to prepare the case against the application and this was granted by the judge.
A new hearing date was fixed for April 11.
An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.