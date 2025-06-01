Bail for Wigan man accused of 'distressing' stalking
A Wigan 39-year-old has denied terrifying a woman by stalking her.
Scott Smith, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to a charge of stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, a named female.
The charge alleges that he followed the complainant around the town centre, refusing to leave her alone.
He then "continued to call the woman constantly and even following her around on her daily errands."
Smith was granted conditional bail until his trial takes place before Manchester magistrates on October 29.