Ban and community punishments for Wigan dangerous driver

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A teenager who drove a car dangerously through the streets of Wigan has received a road ban and community punishments.

Nicholas Joice, 18, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, had previously appeared at Wigan magistrate to admit to being at the wheel of a Hyundai last November 15 which was driven dangerously along Cawdor Street, Ormskirk Road, Stanley Street and other roads and that he did so when uninsured and without a licence.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo 12 months of non-residential mental health treatment and pay a £180 fine along with a further £199 in payments to the court and victim services.

