Ban and community punishments for Wigan dangerous driver
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nicholas Joice, 18, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, had previously appeared at Wigan magistrate to admit to being at the wheel of a Hyundai last November 15 which was driven dangerously along Cawdor Street, Ormskirk Road, Stanley Street and other roads and that he did so when uninsured and without a licence.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, undergo 12 months of non-residential mental health treatment and pay a £180 fine along with a further £199 in payments to the court and victim services.