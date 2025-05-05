Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sentencing of a Leigh man convicted of driving while on the phone has been delayed to see whether there are circumstances which would prevent his being banned from the road.

David Sargeant, 42, of Wigan Road, was found guilty of the motoring offence on March 1 last year in Leigh Road, Leigh, by Bolton magistrates under the single justice procedure (which presumes guilty in minor cases although defendants can challenge the verdict.)

Due to insufficient court time the case was adjourned until June 18 when it will be considered if there are any mitigating circumstances, including exceptional hardship, for not ordering his disqualification from driving.