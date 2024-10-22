Ban-flouting Wigan drug-driver locked up

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A 35-year-old Wigan borough motorist who was caught drug-driving in Blackpool while banned from the road has been given a short jail sentence and further disqualified from driving form three years.

Vasile Mihai, of Hope Street in Leigh, had previously appeared at Wigan's law courts to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a white Kia Seed on Lonsdale Road in the resort on November 2 last year when disqualified from driving, not being insured and while under the influence of cocaine.

On returning to court for sentence he received the 36-month new ban and was given a four-week custodial term.

There is also £239 to pay to the court and victim services.

