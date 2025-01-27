Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dangerous Dogs Act breach allegation has been brought against a Wigan borough man who is accused of having an XL bully.

Michael Johnson, 47, of Bridges Street, Atherton, appeared before local justices to face the single charge of being in possession of a banned fighting dog on July 19 2024 in Leigh.

He has not yet pleaded and the case was adjourned until April 8 until which Johnson is on unconditional bail.