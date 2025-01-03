Banned Wigan driver caught at the wheel

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A banned Wigan motorist will be sentenced in February after he was caught driving a van.

Simon Birchall, 48, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit on Bolton Road, Ashton, on June 14 while disqualified from the road.

He also admitted to driving while uninsured. He is on unconditional bail until his February 19 sentencing at the same court.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice