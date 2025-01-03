Banned Wigan driver caught at the wheel
A banned Wigan motorist will be sentenced in February after he was caught driving a van.
Simon Birchall, 48, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit on Bolton Road, Ashton, on June 14 while disqualified from the road.
He also admitted to driving while uninsured. He is on unconditional bail until his February 19 sentencing at the same court.