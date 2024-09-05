A recently-imposed road ban was flouted by a Wigan man caught driving a car with a smashed windscreen and unfit for the road.

Anthony Brown, 64, of Masefield Drive, Worsley Mesnes, has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting to driving while disqualified, without insurance and driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury.

Wigan magistrates heard that the silver Renault Clio was stopped by police in Great George Street, Liverpool, on June 1 and it was clear the vehicle had been in a road smash.

Its windscreen was broken and so too were the near side head lamps and reversing lights.

The bench gave Brown a 12-week custodial sentence, suspending it for 12 months, ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for a further year.

He was told he warranted the custodial term because he breached the original road ban so soon after it had been imposed, the dangerous condition of the car and the distance travelled before it was stopped.

He must also pay £149 to victim services and the court in costs.