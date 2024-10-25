Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan motorist was caught flouting his driving ban while over the alcohol limit.

Simon Isherwood, 35, of Victoria Street in Newtown, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Mercedes Benz on Chestnut Drive, Leigh, on September 11 while disqualified from the road and doing so while not insured and having 59 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath when the limit is 35.

An interim further ban was imposed and he was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on December 13.