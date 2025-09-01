A Wigan man was almost three times the drink-drive limit when officers caught him flouting a road ban outside the police headquarters.

Patryk Derkacz, 29, of Britannia Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to getting behind the wheel of a black Mercedes Benz on June 1 when disqualified from driving and heading down Robin Park Road before giving a reading 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted to driving without valid insurance.

Derkacz was given a 12-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities and pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.