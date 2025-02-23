Banned Wigan motorist caught drink-driving on Valentine's Day

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Feb 2025

A banned Wigan van man was found at the wheel while over the drink-drive limit on Valentine's Day.

David McCartney, 41, of Almond Grove, Worsley Hall, appeared before Manchester magistrates to driving a Ford Transit on Ormskirk Road while disqualified on February 14, doing so while uninsured and giving a reading of 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath: twice the legal maximum.

The bench remanded him in custody pending his sentencing hearing on March 7 and also imposed a further interim driving ban.

