A Wigan 25-year-old has admitted driving on false number plates while banned from the road.

Ryan Whittle, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Saab 9-3 on the northbound carriageway of the M61 on January 14 when he was disqualified from driving, and that he did so while uninsured and when the vehicle was bearing a "doctored" registration plate.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence which was suspended for a year, he was banned from driving for another year and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was put under supervision for 12 months, has to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £139 to the court and victim services.