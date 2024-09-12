Banned Wigan motorist caught driving on fake plates

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan 25-year-old has admitted driving on false number plates while banned from the road.

Ryan Whittle, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Saab 9-3 on the northbound carriageway of the M61 on January 14 when he was disqualified from driving, and that he did so while uninsured and when the vehicle was bearing a "doctored" registration plate.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence which was suspended for a year, he was banned from driving for another year and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was put under supervision for 12 months, has to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £139 to the court and victim services.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice