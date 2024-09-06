Behind bars: Leigh shoplifter who assaulted security guard
Nathan Shaw, 24, of Findlay Street, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to four counts of theft, stealing alcohol from Morrisons (three times) and Asda (once) between August 22 and 28 and assaulting Morrison's security guard Hossan Ibrahim by beating on August 27.
Explaining why he was being locked up for six months, the chairman of the bench told Shaw: "It was an assault on a security guard: a person lawfully carrying out their employment.
"The assault was a number of pushes, but in the context of a previous assault on the same victim, numerous previous convictions for acquisitive crime, targeting of the same store, and offences committed whilst on licence, only a custodial sentence can be justified."