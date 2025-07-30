The 12-year prison term given to a convicted rapist from Wigan will not be increased, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Nine men – including Cory Barrett, 24, from Shevington – were jailed in April for between two and 17 years for abusing underage girls.

The Solicitor General referred all nine sentences to the Court of Appeal, claiming they were “unduly lenient” and should be increased.

Three senior judges have now ruled the 15-year sentence given to Barrett’s co-accused Ashley Darbyshire should be raised to 18-and-a-half years – but dismissed the bids to increase the jail terms in the other cases.

Rapist Corey Barrett

Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mr Justice Butcher and Judge Angela Morris, said: “Darbyshire was significantly more culpable than anyone else in this case, having committed 19 offences against five victims.

“He is a predatory sexual offender who targets child victims, albeit ones who are not under the age of 13.

“The fact that they were only just past their 13th birthday is, in his case, a highly material factor.

“The persistent and entrenched nature of his behaviour in targeting not just one 13 to 14-year-old child, but five, is also a highly material factor.”

One victim, referred to as V1, was abused by the 28-year-old over two years, beginning when she was just 13.

Darbyshire introduced her to eight other offenders who also abused her in Blackrod and Adlington.

He first contacted V1 on social media in 2016, when she was aged 13 and he was 19.

He abused her until she was 15, raping her twice, and abused four other girls aged under 16, one of whom he also raped.

The other defendants – Cory Barrett, Jack Poulson, Brandon Harwood, Richard Haslam, Elliot Turner, James Fitzgerald, Ross Corley and Daniel Bainbridge-Flatters – were jailed for between two and 17 years for a combined 37 offences against V1, with Poulson, Harwood, Barrett and Haslam convicted of raping her.

Barrett, 24, from Shevington, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of five counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.

Poulson, 32, from Bolton, was jailed for 17 years after being convicted of 11 offences, including two counts of rape.

Harwood, 25, from Bolton, was jailed for 10 years after being convicted of rape, attempted rape and sexual activity with a child.

Haslam, 36, from Bolton, was jailed for 16 years after being convicted of seven offences, including three counts of rape.

Turner, 27, from Bolton, was jailed for two years after being convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Fitzgerald, 37, from Bolton, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after being convicted of assault by penetration.

Corley, 30, from Bolton, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Bainbridge-Flatters, 35, from Bolton, was jailed for seven years after being convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and aggravated vehicle taking.

Lord Justice Edis, Mr Justice Butcher and Judge Morris also dismissed bids by Poulson and Harwood to appeal against their sentences.