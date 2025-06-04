Bid to throw out Wigan child neglect and domestic abuse cases fails
John Bullock, 58, of Heritage Way, Wigan, has previoulsy appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.
He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.
His defence team said they wanted to challenge the charges and so an "application for dismissal hearing" was scheduled.
This has now taken place and at the end of it a judge refused to dismiss the charges.
As a result a further case management hearing will take place on July 18 with a trial beginning on September 15 this year.
There is also a provisional "back-up" trial date in the diary for April 13 next year if it can be fitted in.
Bullock has still not entered any pleas and in the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.