Bid to throw out Wigan child neglect and domestic abuse cases fails

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan man accused of assaulting or neglecting three children and a campaign of domestic abuse lasting eight years has seen his bid to get the charges against him thrown out of court rejected.

John Bullock, 58, of Heritage Way, Wigan, has previoulsy appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with the ill-treatment or abandonment of three girls, thus causing suffering on January 24 this year.

He is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against a named woman from December 2015 to January 2024 and also to a bail breach on October 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His defence team said they wanted to challenge the charges and so an "application for dismissal hearing" was scheduled.

John Bullock will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 18John Bullock will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 18
John Bullock will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 18

This has now taken place and at the end of it a judge refused to dismiss the charges.

As a result a further case management hearing will take place on July 18 with a trial beginning on September 15 this year.

There is also a provisional "back-up" trial date in the diary for April 13 next year if it can be fitted in.

Bullock has still not entered any pleas and in the meantime he has been granted conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice