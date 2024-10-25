Blackmail charge brought against Wigan 50-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A charge of blackmail has been made against a Wigan 50-year-old.

Mark Wooton, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to an accusation that he made an unwarranted demand with menaces for £500 from a named woman in August last year.

He was given conditional bail until he stands before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 6.

