Blackmail charge brought against Wigan 50-year-old
A charge of blackmail has been made against a Wigan 50-year-old.
Mark Wooton, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to an accusation that he made an unwarranted demand with menaces for £500 from a named woman in August last year.
He was given conditional bail until he stands before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 6.